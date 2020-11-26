The ‘Turkey Leg/Galloping Gobbler Award winners’ quiz

Happy Thanksgiving, quiz fans. Hope you’re staying safe and sane today.

Speaking of staying safe, there will only be two NFL games today. A COVID outbreak in the Baltimore organization forced the league to push the Steelers-Ravens matchup back to Sunday, much to the chagrin of Steelers players. That leaves the two traditional Thanksgiving games on the docket: the Detroit Lions will host the Houston Texans in the early game, and the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Football Team in the afternoon contest. The festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Inspired originally by John Madden, CBS began handing out the Turkey Leg Award in 1989 to the best player from the annual Thanksgiving prime-time game. Fox continued the tradition after adding Madden to their broadcast team in 1994. In 2002, after Madden’s tenure with Fox had ended, it was renamed the Galloping Gobbler Award. For two seasons, it was known simply as the Game Ball, and for now, it is the Fox WWE Championship Belt. Over that time, 45 players have taken home the award. How many of those players can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!