The Bachelor’s Ashley Spivey Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

“I am very sad and very scared but more than anything I am just completely heartbroken,” she added. “I feel like a failure.”

Ashley said she was looking forward to meeting her “sweet CJ,” concluding, “I’m so sad that I couldn’t protect him.”

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Ashley when she competed on Brad Womack‘s season, which aired in 2011. She married Steve Hunsberg in 2016. Ashley has been a vocal advocate for those experiencing infertility issues following her own miscarriage in May 2019.

As the one-year anniversary of her miscarriage neared, Ashley shared a sobering glimpse into the pain so many hopeful parents endure.

“I wish I had a hopeful post for you today but I don’t,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m approaching the year anniversary of my miscarriage and I feel even farther away from mom goals than I did back then.”