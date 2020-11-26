Teenager charged with alleged stabbing death of Cam Smith

Police found the Langwarrin man with life-threatening injuries at Seaford train station on Station Street just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Mr Smith was allegedly attacked after defending a friend who was being verbally abused as they were going out for dinner.

Cam Smith was allegedly stabbed to death. (Supplied)

Cam Smith died from his injuries after being stabbed. (Nine/Supplied)

Paramedics treated Mr Smith for several minutes, but he died at the scene.

A 19-year-old Somers man will front the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today following his arrest last night.

He was held in custody overnight after being charged with Mr Smith’s murder.

Cam Smith has been remembered as a hardworking son. (Nine/Supplied)

A 17-year-old man from Frankston, who was arrested yesterday morning, has been charged with affray, intentionally cause injury and commit offences whilst on bail.

He was remanded to appear at a children’s court today.

Homicide Squad detectives are continuing to search for another man and a woman, believed to be involved, who fled the scene.