Teenager charged with alleged stabbing death of Cam Smith

Police found the Langwarrin man with life-threatening injuries at Seaford train station on Station Street just before 7pm on Wednesday.
Mr Smith was allegedly attacked after defending a friend who was being verbally abused as they were going out for dinner.
Paramedics treated Mr Smith for several minutes, but he died at the scene.
A 19-year-old Somers man will front the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today following his arrest last night.
He was held in custody overnight after being charged with Mr Smith’s murder.
A 17-year-old man from Frankston, who was arrested yesterday morning, has been charged with affray, intentionally cause injury and commit offences whilst on bail.
He was remanded to appear at a children’s court today.
Homicide Squad detectives are continuing to search for another man and a woman, believed to be involved, who fled the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.