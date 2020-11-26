Tasks app gets update with new features, macOS version, more

Earlier this year I wrote about Tasks, a new iOS app that let users manage reminders and organize personal and work projects with some really cool features. Tasks was updated today with some important tweaks and also a macOS version for the first time.

What I like most about Tasks is that the app has an extremely friendly interface, which makes it easy to use. That and, of course, the possibility to create different projects and tag what I need to do, what I am currently doing and what has already been done.

Version 1.3.1 of the app features a redesigned task detail view and enhancements to the date and time pickers throughout the app. Adding images to tasks has also become more intuitive as users can just copy and then tap a button that will paste the images from the clipboard automatically.

However, what makes this update even more compelling is the fact that it turns Tasks into a real universal app — which is something the developer promised when he released the iOS version of the app.

With a single purchase you can get Tasks on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac and all your data will be synchronized between your devices through iCloud.

Tasks is now finally available for macOS with a native experience, a fresh design for Big Sur with rich features such as widgets, multiple windows, keyboard shortcuts and a lot more.

You can download Tasks for free on the App Store, but unlocking all its features require an annual subscription of $15 or a lifetime license of $50. Due to Black Friday, users can get the premium version of the app at a discount price.

