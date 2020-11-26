Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus By

STOCKHOLM () – Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have tested positive for COVID-19, the Swedish royal court said on Thursday.
The two are feeling well under the circumstances, the court said in a statement, adding that King Karl XIV Gustaf, Queen Silvia, the prince’s older sister Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel would be tested during the day.
Carl Philip is fourth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne.
