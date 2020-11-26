State eliminates virus with 28 consecutive days of zero COVID-19 cases as borders reopen with Tasmania

Victoria has officially eliminated COVID-19 after 28 consecutive days of zero coronavirus cases, as Tasmania’s borders reopen to the state today.

The state recorded another quadruple ‘donut day’ today, with zero new infections, deaths, active cases and cases with an unknown source.

Elimination of the virus is defined by epidemiologists as 28 days without new infections or mystery cases in the community.

“Today is a big day, a milestone day in what has been a really challenging year,” Transport Minister Jacinta Allan said.

“We can all feel really pleased and proud of the effort that each and every Victorian has made to achieving these significant results.”

However, Ms Allan warned against complacency, saying the state could only return to normal once a vaccine was made available.

“The pandemic is not over, there is still a way to go, we still have to wait and see the impacts a vaccine brings,” she said.

Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the past hours.

The positive news comes as Victorians will be free to travel to Tasmania from today after months of the borders being tightly shut.

About 700 travellers are expected to arrive in Tasmania from the state today, with eight flights on the Melbourne-Launceston route.

“It is great to see that the movement of people between Tasmania and Victoria has recommenced,” Ms Allan said.

“It just demonstrates it’s another big step forward after what’s been a really difficult year, where there’s been a lot of sacrifices.

“We have achieved something really precious here in Victoria.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of happy families reunited.”

The Spirit of Tasmania at Port Melbourne. (Fairfax Media)

Queensland’s border will reopen to Victoria on December 1, with South Australia also then lifting its border.

However, the Victorian Government has not yet confirmed when it will open its border to South Australia.

Western Australia previously claimed it would consider reopening to states when they reached 28 days of no community transmission.

Despite Victoria reaching the milestone, WA has not confirmed when it would reopen.

Hotel quarantine preparations underway

The premier has rejected home-based quarantine as an option for international arrivals returning to the state, despite the model being recommended in the Hotel Quarantine Inquiry.

Melbourne will re-establish hotel quarantine on December 7. ()

“There is not a consensus, there is not a view at a National Cabinet level that home quarantine is an appropriate response to the risk we face at the moment,” he said.

Trial-runs are underway at Melbourne quarantine hotels as the government works to finalise the overhauled program.

The government is considering adopting South Australia’s approach and transferring travellers who test positive to a dedicated medi-facility.