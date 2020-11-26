South Australia on standby for dangerous fire conditions as temperatures soar

The heatwave will begin in South Australia with Adelaide to top 40 degrees today, forcing the closure of some outside COVID-19 testing centres while police are warning people not to congregate in crowds on beaches.

The hot air will then move across to New South Wales where Sydney’s west will reach 31 degrees today before reaching the early 40s on the weekend.

Police are warning people in South Australia not to congregate in crowds at beaches today as a heatwave sweeps through the state, extending to NSW and Queensland. (Kelly Barnes/Getty Images)

Broken Hill in western NSW could see a record-breaking 44 degrees tomorrow.

Southern Queensland and inland areas will not escape the heat – Birdsville could top a sweltering 45 degrees today while south-eastern suburbs could see several days reaching 40 degrees.

Troughs are triggering showers and storms in the north of Western Australia, western Top End and parts of Queensland, and directing intense heat south into South Australia, western NSW and Queensland, and northern Victoria.

A belt of high pressure is keeping much of central and southern Australia mostly clear and dry.

Here is your state-by-state forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020:

Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Showers/storms, very warm in the northeast. Late showers/storms, hot in the west.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 21C and a top of 29C.

Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the east. Mostly sunny, hot in the west.

Sydney will be mostly sunny, with a low of 18C and a top of 26C.

Canberra will also be mostly sunny, with a low of 12C and a top of 29C.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the south. Mostly sunny, hot in the north.

Melbourne will be mostly sunny, with a low of 11C and a top of 34C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the East Gippsland Coast.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the southwest. Fog then sunny, very warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Showers easing, cool in the northeast.

Hobart will be mostly sunny, with a low of 9C and a top of 27C.

There’s a strong wind warning today for East of Flinders Island, Upper East Coast, Lower East Coast, South East Coast and South West Coast.

National weather forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020. (Nine News)

Mostly cloudy, very warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, hot in central. Sunny, hot-to-very hot in the west and north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 19C and a top of 40C.

There’s extreme fire danger today for the Mount Lofty Ranges; and severe fire danger for West Coast, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Mid North, Yorke Peninsula and Lower South East.

The Country Fire Service advises you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.cfs.sa.gov.au , and www.bom.gov.au .

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southwest and south. Sunny, very warm in the northwest. Hot in the northeast and interior with inland showers/storms.

Perth will be mostly sunny, with a low of 13C and a top of 24C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Pilbara Coast West, Ningaloo Coast, Gascoyne Coast, Esperance Coast and Eucla Coast.

Showers/storms, hot in the northwest Top End. Mostly sunny, very warm in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, hot over the interior and south.

Darwin has a possible thunderstorm, with a low of 26C and a top of 36C.

There’s a severe thunderstorm warning in Darwin City And Outer Darwin, with damaging winds forecast for Litchfield, Palmerston, Darwin and parts of Cox Peninsula areas — see more details here .