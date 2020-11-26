See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2020

Break out the Butterball and log in to Zoom!

With public health officials urging Americans to downsize their Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, celebrity families (stars—they really are just like us!) are making the best of a disappointing situation. But fewer seats at the dinner table this year doesn’t have to mean less holiday cheer! In fact, there’s still plenty to be thankful for, and your favorite stars are sharing how they’re keeping their spirits high and wine glasses full.

For power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, they’ve learned to embrace the uncertainty.

“We’re gonna keep some of the things we’ve always done, like a candied ham,” Gabrielle shared on E!’s Daily Pop, also explaining, “My husband was never in one place. He always played on Christmas. A lot of times he played on Thanksgiving. So celebrating in different cities—it might be in a hotel room in Philly having a turkey sandwich— as long as we’ve been together, that’s only our real tradition.”