Saudi Urban20 Chair Wishes Italy ‘Buona Fortuna’ With the 2021 Urban20 Presidency

U20 Chair, His Excellency Fahd al Rasheed further explained that the Saudi G20 mantra of “realizing opportunities of the 21st century for all” was enthusiastically adopted and deepened by the U20 delegations working throughout the year on three themes: “Inclusive Prosperous Communities”; “Circular, Carbon-Neutral Economies”; and “Nature-Based Urban Solutions”.

He added: “When cities were challenged by the pandemic, the U20 established a Special Working Group on COVID-19 to develop an action-oriented response. The primary recommendation was the development of a Global Urban Resilience Fund, the first fund by cities, for cities. The cities of Riyadh, Buenos Aires and Rome are developing the Fund to combat the pandemic and mitigate urban shocks by accelerating the transmission of learning and ideas among cities for a more secure and resilient future for all urban residents.”

“We will continue to support the U20 in every possible way, and we extend our best wishes for success and good to Italy’s U20 Presidency,” His Excellency Fahd Al-Rasheed concluded.

