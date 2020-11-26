Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500K to Help Homeless Trafficked Youths

Instagram

The ‘Deadpool’ actor and his actress wife celebrate Thanksgiving by donating half a million dollars to a nonprofit organization to support trafficked youths in Canada.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively marked Thanksgiving by donating $500,000 (£367,000) to help support homeless, trafficked youths in Canada.

The celebrity couple made the incredibly generous donation to Covenant House in Vancouver and their local branch in Toronto.

The organisation revealed the gesture in a post on their Twitter page on Wednesday (25Nov20), writing, “In an incredible act of kindness and philanthropy, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support homeless, at-risk, and trafficked youth across the nation.”

It’s the latest large donation Ryan and Blake have made – they previously pledged $1 million (£741,000) towards coronavirus relief funds early in the pandemic and sent $200,000 (£148,000) to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People).

Explaining their donation to the latter, the parents-of-three said, “We’ve been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity.”

“We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They’ve led us to huge avenues of education. We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.”