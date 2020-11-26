Royal family find the Crown ‘harder to stomach’ with each new season

ABC News royal contributor Omid Scoobie said on the Heir podcast that their issue is with the show nearing modern day events.

“I think as the show progress into the more present-day house of Windsor it becomes harder and harder for members of the Royal Family to even stomach the idea of watching it,” Scobie said.

“There is already a lot of talk about series five and series six.”

While the show was originally supposed to run for five seasons, showrunner Peter Morgan decided to extend that number to six ahead of season four’s release.

The show’s events are expected to go up until the 1997 death of Princess Diana, who is played by Emma Corrin.

Scobie wondered “if any royals are kicking themselves for not taking advantage” of Netflix’s willingness to collaborate with them on the drama.

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

He added: “Those working on the show did reach out the palace to see if there was an opportunity for fact-checking, but the answer was a firm no.”