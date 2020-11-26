Rogue Amoeba audio apps are now compatible with new M1 Macs

Rogue Amoeba, the company behind several popular audio apps for Mac, has updated all of its software today with full support for M1 Macs — which includes the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Apps like Airfoil, Audio Hijack, Loopback, and SoundSource can now be installed and run natively on Macs with M1 chip instead of using the Intel binaries through Rosetta 2. Running software natively on ARM architecture provides better performance and efficiency.

Earlier this month, Rogue Amoeba’s apps were updated with support for macOS Big Sur. The announcement about the M1-ready apps was made on the company’s official website.

Today, we have an update especially for users of Apple’s brand-new M1 chip-based Macs. We’re pleased to announce the availability of Universal public betas for all of our products. These updates will run natively on the new Apple Silicon-powered machines, providing the best possible performance.

However, as noted by the developers, support for the M1 chip is still considered beta so users may still experience some issues when running the apps on new Macs.

Jason Snell also pointed out on Six Colors that M1 Macs users will have to reboot their computer in Recovery Mode and change the Security Policy to “Reduced Security” as Rogue Amoeba apps rely on a third-party extension called “ACE.”

Check out Rogue Amoeba’s official website to download the latest versions of their apps with support for M1 Macs.

