‘Roaring 20s Redux’: Goldman leads Wall Street bulls as markets ride high

But it is news of potential vaccines to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has significantly brightened the outlook, breaking 2020’s curse of seemingly endless uncertainty.

“A few weeks ago, it felt like this could go on for ever,” said Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “It felt like it could be another 100 years. The vaccines are a game-changer. When the facts change, you change your mind.”

At the very least, 2021 simply cannot be worse. Barring a meteor strike, it is hard to imagine that the coming year could deliver the same kind of disruption.

But some fund managers are still not swept up in the euphoria. In addition to the pushback from Goldman Sachs’ clients arguing the bank was being too cautious, some felt it was too bullish, unnerved by the potential for rising inflation expectations to push up government bond yields and in turn chip away at equities.

It is hard to discern signals from bonds, which central banks are buying in huge volumes. But David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London — himself an optimist for next year — pointed to the lack of a forceful drop in price of U.S. government bond prices since the vaccine news broke as a clue that big investors may be holding fire from the “back to normal life” trade for now. Ten and 30-year U.S. yields have not meaningfully picked up.

“The market does not have full conviction yet, or we would have higher long-term yields,” Riley said. “Either you think bond markets behave differently now, or you are trying to have your cake and eat it. You think there’s a global recovery back to pre-COVID-19 levels, you think unemployment goes back to where it was before, but you still think we have ultra-low interest rates — the perfect cocktail.”

This is where the real debate for 2021 lies. If vaccines really are the silver bullet to end the pandemic crisis quickly, the danger (a nice problem to have, to be clear) is that support from the bond market ebbs away. Some may also call into question the need for further monetary and fiscal support.

This is not top of the agenda today. But investors worry that if the vaccines really do take us back to life as we knew it in 2019, the potential for a return of long-lost inflation and higher bond yields will hold back stock markets’ animal spirits.

