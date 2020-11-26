Rihanna Sends Somber Message on Thanksgiving

Instagram

The ‘Only Girl (In the World)’ songstress remembers Native Americans who are in ‘mourning’ today in streak contrast to others marking the holiday with merry celebrations.

Rihanna remembered the often forgotten on Thanksgiving. While she is a native of Barbados, she apparently knows American history better than some people born in the country as she took time to acknowledge the pain of Native Americans on the controversial holiday.

On Thursday, November 26, the 32-year-old singer/actress sent a somber note to Native Americans who are in “mourning” today. She posted on her Instagram Stories, “Some are celebrating today…many are in mourning!” She added, “Sending love to all my Native American brothers and sisters.”

While many are marking the festivity with merry celebrations, for many indigenous people, the holiday is a reminder of the death of their ancestors at the hands of European colonists, according to Kisha James of the United American Indians of New England.

“We have our own story to tell in our own way,” Kisha told The Boston Globe. She added, “Some Wampanoag ancestors did welcome pilgrims with open arms. And what did we get in return? Genocide, the theft of our lands, slavery, and never-ending oppression.”

Rihanna has since received praises for her well-thought message to Native Americans. “Love her so much! Thank you, RIRI,” one fan commented. Another praised her, “Big ups to Rihanna.” A third one gushed, “One thing bout riri, she gon remain down to earth and care about everybody.”

Some others joined Rihanna to remember Native Americans who are mourning today. “I just celebrate it so I can have an excuse to eat hella food lmao RIP to all the Native Americans who killed though,” one of them wrote. Another said that he/she “slowly puts down plate” after reading Rih’s post.

Agreeing with Rih, another wrote, “THANKKKK YOUUUU!!! A CELEB THAT GETS IT! CANCEL THIS ‘HOLIDAY.’ ” Someone else echoed the sentiment, “#NationalDayOfMourning Standing with the Native Americans on this day.”