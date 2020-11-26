Ravens’ Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19, per report

Lamar Jackson has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), it was reported Thursday.

Sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP returned a positive test. No date of the test was reported, just that Jackson tested positive.

The Ravens have not commented on Rapoport’s report.

Jackson’s reported positive test is the latest bad news for Baltimore. The Ravens had their Thanksgiving night matchup vs. the Steelers postponed after several positive tests surfaced, with running backs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins the notable names. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the chances of Sunday’s game being played are “diminishing quickly.”

Per Schefter, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t going to allow players into the facility until Monday, leaving Sunday’s game in doubt.

Ravens players were told today by their HC John Harbaugh that, for everyone’s safety, they will not be allowed back in the training facility until Monday at the earliest, sources tell ESPN. Ravens are scheduled to play Steelers on Sunday, so that game doesn’t seem possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

The game was rescheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET Sunday, but the latest round of test results have clearly put the matchup in doubt, with the results of subsequent tests likely being the determining factor.

The Ravens have had several positive tests in recent weeks, and the organization decided to suspend a staff member for “conduct surrounding recent COVID-19 positive cases that have affected players and staff.” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported Thursday that strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders was the staffer.

