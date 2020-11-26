Preity Zinta and her husband have a gala time playing in the snow



Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough are super cute together and their pictures and videos on social media are proof. She was recently in Dubai to cheer for her team Kings XI Punjab but then returned back to LA to be with her family once the tournament ended for her team.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture and video of herself and her husband celebrating Thanksgiving in each other’s company. The couple is seen playing in the snow in the video while they are seen all cuddled up in the picture. Check it out below…