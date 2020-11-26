Posthaste: Canadian billionaires add $50 billion to their wealth pile during the pandemic

Good Morning!

Even in a pandemic it appears the rich get richer.

According to a report out this morning, the wealth of Canada’s top billionaires grew by more than $50 billion between April and October of this year, an increase of 28%.

Of those 44 billionaires, 43 increased or maintained their fortunes over those six months, says the report by Canadians for Tax Fairness.

“In a number of cases, the same billionaires who profited during the pandemic also moved quickly to cut pandemic pay for their low-paid workers, who continue to expose themselves to significant risks at work,” said the report.

The tax group’s study, which draws on research from Credit Suisse Global Wealth Databook and the Parliamentary Budget Officer among other sources, is backed by a study done by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, which flagged the growing wealth gap in September.

“While millions of Canadians lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s top 20 billionaires have amassed an average of nearly $2 billion each in wealth during six of the most economically catastrophic months in Canadian history,” said the CCPA.

Canada’s richest family, the Thomsons (Thomson ), saw the biggest gain, with an estimated increase of $8.8 billion between March and September, said CCPA, which drew its data from Forbes. Shopify’s Tobi Lutke added $6.6 billion to his and grocer and pharmacy family the Westons added $1.6 billion.

That stands in sharp contrast to low-wage workers in Canada who have been hit hardest during the pandemic. In September, employment of people making less than $16.03 an hour was still substantially below pre-pandemic levels, while employment in the highest wage groups had fully recovered. Lockdowns of restaurants and shops in the second wave are only exacerbating this disparity.

Canadians for Tax Fairness says it’s a misconception that Canada hasn’t experienced the extreme inequalities of wealth seen in countries like the United States. Its report concludes that the number of Canadian billionaires has increased at a faster rate than the number of American billionaires, along with their total wealth.

The number of Canadian billionaires more than quadrupled in the past two decades, from 23 in 1999 to at least 100 in 2018, and their combined wealth has increased by almost five times, says the report.

The top 1% now have almost 26% of all wealth in Canada and were the only group to increase their share of wealth between 2010 and 2019.

Both groups recommend tax reforms to address the imbalance. According to data from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, a progressive annual wealth tax on Canadians worth over $10 million could generate $20 billion a year, said the tax group. Both also suggest closing tax loopholes and cracking down on tax havens.

“As the pandemic continues, individuals already on the edge are at risk of losing even more while many smaller businesses, already squeezed out by larger corporations, will be forced to shut their doors under the ongoing hardship. Already, we are witnessing a survival — not of the fittest — but of the most fortunate,” said Canadians for Tax Fairness.