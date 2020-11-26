Photos: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted together at the gym

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are all set to collaborate on Dostana 2. The two of them along with newbie Lakshya star together in the film. However, apart from being co-stars, we hear that Kartik and Janhvi have become close friends during the preparation of the film and enjoy each other’s company a lot.





Recently, Janhvi even shared the trailer of Kartik’s upcoming film Dhamaka and a cute picture of him with her on his birthday. Today, we snapped Kartik and Janhvi as they stepped out of the gym post a workout session together. Check out the pictures below…