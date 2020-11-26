Peter Hodson: Five reasons I am getting back in the portfolio management game after nearly a decade off

Article content continued

When I was a mutual fund portfolio manager, there were of course a lot of restrictions. Whether they were from my ‘boss’ (I always had one) or from a regulatory standpoint, strict rules were in place that had to be closely followed. For example, there were limits on position sizes, short selling and (sometimes) market capitalization restrictions. Borrowing money for the fund was not allowed. But a hedge fund has a much more flexible mandate. Shorting securities can help manage volatility, and leverage can be advantageous, at times. Generally, fewer restrictions results in more investment options, to try to generate good returns for investors.

The fund allows me to invest alongside friends and clients

Having been in the investment industry (in some form or another) for 35 years now, with a high profile, on TV regularly and with my own National Post column (for 14 years now!), friends and clients were always asking what I was doing with my own investments. It’s always a difficult discussion, because my style and investment goals might be very different from theirs. I may love a stock that they just sold, for example. It’s awkward. Now, back again as an associate portfolio manager, I have put a large amount of capital into the i2i Long/Short US Equity Fund. Friends, family and others can invest alongside me, if they choose. Or not. But at least they know where a large portion of my money is, and that is in the fund.

