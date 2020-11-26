Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to release the address to be given at today’s Annual General Meeting by its Managing Director and CEO, Mr Jeff Quartermaine attached to this announcement.

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

Managing Director’s AGM Address

Ladies and Gentlemen,

During the last twelve months, each of us who have been employed in the mining industry, have been presented with a set of challenges that many of us have never encountered before. For us at Perseus, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic meant that for a significant part of this year, we have been operating in uncharted waters, notwithstanding the fact that the outbreak of the Ebola virus in West Africa in 2016 had previously alerted us to the possibility of a contagion posing a material risk to our business.

I am pleased to be able to report that so far, Perseus has emerged from the COVID crisis relatively unscathed and if anything, we have emerged stronger, as we continue on our path to achieve our target of producing at least 500,000 ounces of gold per year at a cash margin of not less than US$400 per ounce, and in doing so, position ourselves to consistently deliver on our corporate mission of generating benefits for all of our stakeholders, in fair and equitable proportions.

While the global uncertainty related to COVID-19 has made it impossible at times to guarantee ongoing strong performance, we have done our absolute best to deliver it, and in this regard, I think we have been reasonably successful.

Development of our third gold mine, Yaouré, which was a very big undertaking this year given the COVID challenge, is now well advanced and we expect to pour our first gold at the mine within weeks, inside our stretch target of pouring first gold by the end of this calendar year. When fully operational, we expect Yaouré to produce on average about 215,000oz of gold per year in its first five years of operation at an all-in site cost of $750/oz or so, and have a mine life of eight years or more, based on the current Ore Reserve inventory.

It is said that “seeing is believing”, so let me now show you a short video of what our outstanding construction team, our contractors and their subcontractors had achieved at Yaouré by the end of October.

Bringing our third mine online has been an important focus this year, and as you have just seen, it has kept us very busy. Meanwhile, ticking over in the background, our two producing mines, Edikan and Sissingué, have delivered improved operational performance during H2 FY20 after a slow H1. We produced nearly 260,000oz of gold at the two mines during FY2020, with our all-in site costs of US$972 per ounce, being similar to those of the previous year. Costs were impacted by our COVID-19 measures in the second half of the year. In the June quarter, these added about US$20/ounce to our production costs, however, notwithstanding this, we were still able to generate very strong cashflows from our operations that amounted to approximately A$213 million through the year.

We have recently outlined plans to extend the future of both of our operating mines, albeit in different ways.

The current life of our Sissingué operation is relatively short and we have sought to extend this by acquiring Exore Resources Limited, an exploration company that owned 2,000 square kilometres of very prospective land adjacent to Sissingué. Exploration success on this ground would offer us the opportunity to either truck material to Sissingué, or alternatively develop the deposit into a standalone mining operation using infrastructure from Sissingué. Since completing the acquisition in September, we have been conducting Resource definition drilling at three deposits located on the tenements. Results to date are encouraging and we expect to be able to announce an updated Mineral Resource in the new year and release the results of a feasibility study on developing the Resources, by the end of Q1 in 2021.

At Edikan, we identified potential for underground mining at the Esuajah South deposit, which has a Measured and Indicated Resource of more than 500,000 ounces of gold. We are gradually progressing this work, having received government approvals in the June quarter to move ahead. The approvals allow development of the decline and establishment of ore drives on the first three sub-levels of the orebody, which will allow us to better assess the deposit before proceeding to full scale development. We have been out to tender for underground mining services and are working our way through these offers. If the concept can be proven to be economically viable, this will be an exciting step for us as a company as it would Perseus’s first underground development, although many of our people are individually, very experienced underground miners. Understandably, given our lack of corporate experience as underground miners, we’re moving forward cautiously with the exercise, but we look forward to bringing news of this potential opportunity in the new year.

As our operations grow, Perseus continues to work very hard on improving our capacity to effectively discharge our Environmental, Social and Governance responsibilities with priority being given to supporting our host communities and governments in both Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, and in the process, ensure that our “social licence” to operate in these countries, remains in good standing. During the past year, Perseus has paid royalties and taxes totaling $83M to the Ghanaian and Ivorian governments, while also offering support to local communities through implementation of education, health and environmental programs. We have a strong local workforce at each of our operating sites, and we aim to provide training and employment opportunities at a range of levels for members of our host communities. To date, we have recorded about 99 per cent of local employment in Ghana and 90 percent local employment in Cote d’Ivoire, including approximately 11% women at both sites. We are also carefully examining ways of minimizing our carbon footprint, and in this regard, the fact that all of the power that we will use at Yaouré (other than emergency standby power) will be generated from a renewable energy source, namely hydro-electric power, represents a significant step forward in this area.

Looking ahead to 2021, commissioning and ramp up of production at Yaouré is a major objective for the coming months, and we are also looking forward to publishing the feasibility study for the development of a series of deposits located on the recently acquired Exore ground, resulting in an extension of the life of the very successful Sissingue operation. We also expect to further optimise production at both Edikan and Sissingué with continuous improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing our AISC. We have several exciting exploration programmes planned to roll out across our properties, most notably at Yaouré, as we look to deliver material organic growth at each of our three operating sites.

In recent years, Perseus has shown itself to be a company that does not rest on its laurels; we continue to set new goals and we continue to deliver on our promises. Our share price is starting to reflect the results of these endeavours, but in our view still has some way to go before it truly reflects the value of your company.

Before closing, I would like to pay a special tribute to the men and women of Perseus, both in West Africa and in Australia. This has been a very tough year in a number of ways for many people around the globe. For our team, there was no exception, but the way our employees have responded to the challenges has been of the highest calibre. To illustrate the point, due to travel restrictions, many of our employees including both local employees and expatriates, had no alternative but to work extended rosters and endure the hardship of regular isolation in quarantine. As well as being physically and mentally draining, this placed pressure on their families, many of whom were also living in challenging circumstances.

The team responded positively, demonstrating understanding and in most instances good humour at the discomfort. Their contribution to Perseus has been enormous and I know I speak on behalf of the board and hopefully our shareholders, in offering our sincere thanks for our employees’ outstanding service in a time of adversity.

Despite the challenges of the past year and the uncertainty ahead of us, it is an exciting time in our Company’s growth, and I look forward to achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves in the year to come.

Thank you very much for your attention.

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director and CEO