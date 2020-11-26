PayPal suspends user for crypto trading using PayPal’s own service By Cointelegraph

PayPal suspends user for crypto trading using PayPal’s own service
A PayPal user reports their account has been restricted after they traded crypto too frequently using the platform.
According to U.S.-based Reddit user u/TheCoolDoc, PayPal sent them a message stating it had permanently limited their account “due to potential risk.” The user said they had made at least 10 crypto transactions within a week, purchasing during dips and selling when the price was high, and PayPal had asked for an explanation for each transaction.
