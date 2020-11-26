Paolo Gabriele, Ex-Papal Butler in ‘Vatileaks’ Scandal, Dies at 54

ROME — Paolo Gabriele, who as the butler of Pope Benedict XVI was convicted of leaking internal Vatican documents to the news media in an extraordinary breach of church secrecy — the so-called Vatileaks scandal — died on Tuesday in Rome. He was 54.

The Vatican said his death, in a hospital, came after a long illness. It did not specify the cause.

Mr. Gabriele had been working in the papal household for six years when, as he confessed in 2012, he began stealing confidential documents from the Apostolic Palace, the pope’s ornate residence, and passing them to an Italian journalist, Gianluigi Nuzzi. Mr. Nuzzi, on a television show and in a book, used the documents to expose cronyism and corruption within the secretive Vatican’s walls.

Some letters and memos hinted at power plays among vying factions; others suggested mismanagement in Vatican departments; still others carried allegations of corruption and mishandling of finances in the Holy See. Together the files depicted a divided institution and offered a grim view of Vatican politics.

Mr. Gabriele was arrested two weeks after Mr. Nuzzi’s book, “His Holiness: The Secret Papers of Pope Benedict XVI,” was published. Hundreds of photocopied documents were found in Mr. Gabriele’s apartment inside Vatican City. He spent almost two months in a holding cell at the Vatican before being released to house arrest.