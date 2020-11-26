Overwhelming bullish sentiment once again proves costly By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: Overwhelming bullish sentiment once again proves costly



According to data collected from 1000+ crypto social media channels, the average crowd sentiment towards adapted from slightly bullish to overwhelmingly bullish over the days leading up to Thursday’s dramatic pullback, mirroring the levels previously observed during its May and August price tops, respectively.

The latest findings by Santiment, published in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter, indicated that with both short-term and long-term Bitcoin holders in a position of +15% and +63% profit, the likelihood of profit-taking became high. To make matters more ominous, the funding rate on Bitcoin’s derivatives market was at a three month high on Bitmex, Kraken, and Binance. The funding rate is the price paid by one side of perpetual contracts to the other, helping to keep the price of contracts trading close to the underlying reference price. A large funding rate is a sign that there is a large increase in long predictions on the exchanges, which can accelerate the frequency of mass-liquidations in the event of a price correction.

