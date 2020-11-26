Nokia: German court refers dispute Nokia-Daimler licensing dispute to European Court – Latest News

Home Technology Nokia: German court refers dispute Nokia-Daimler licensing dispute to European Court –...

Nokia: German court refers dispute Nokia-Daimler licensing dispute to European Court

Isaac Novak
DUESSELDORF: A German court referred a dispute over patent licence fees between Nokia , the Finnish telecoms equipment maker, and German carmaker Daimler to the European Court of Justice to seek clarification on the law applying to supply chains.

The Duesseldorf Regional Court said it would suspend proceedings in Nokia’s fight against Daimler over royalties for technology used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars.

