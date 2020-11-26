Nicole Kidman Struggling With Parenting and Loneliness Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Glamour UK Magazine/Steven Chee

The Australian actress talks about life amid the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic as she struggles to support her children and cope with her own loneliness.

Nicole Kidman is struggling to support her children as they grapple with the emotions of having to social distance amid the pandemic.

The actress, who shares 12-year-old Sunday Rose and nine-year-old Faith with singer Keith Urban, admits it has been difficult to keep pair apart from others as the global health crisis continues.

“Our kids – because we travel, and we won’t be apart – are used to having to learn online,” Nicole tells Glamour UK, “but the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions.”

“For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily. That’s a whole thing, which every parent will be going through. And, then there’s a nine-year-old, who’s socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends.”

Kidman adds that dealing with her own issues surrounding isolation has made 2020 that much more challenging.

She adds, “I pine and yearn for my friends too.”

Thankfully, she has had Urban to lean on. “They say loneliness is the great killer,” she adds. “It causes so much pain and I’ve been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard. You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can’t even hug anymore.”

“Loneliness is an epidemic. So, I am very fortunate to come home to him. My heart goes out to the people who don’t have a person to go to now.”