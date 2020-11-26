Nicki Minaj Slams Grammy’s For Not Winning Best New Artist in 2012: They Gave It to the White Man

Nicki Minaj is another artist in a long line of celebrities who have put the Grammy’s on blast for historically snubbing more deserving artists.

She says in 2012, she should have taken home a Grammy, but the academy decided to give it to Bon Iver instead.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday,” she tweeted.

