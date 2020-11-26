Nick Saban, Alabama’s coach, tests positive.

Coach Nick Saban tested positive for the coronavirus, and top-ranked Alabama said Wednesday that though he had received an inaccurate diagnosis last month, it was real this .

Saban, who has won five national championships at Alabama, will miss this weekend’s Iron Bowl, the in-state rivalry showdown with No. 22 Auburn.

“We hate it that this situation occurred, but as I said many times before, you’ve got to be able to deal with disruptions this year, and our players have been pretty mature about doing that,” Saban, 69, said on a conference call with reporters less than an hour after Alabama announced his positive test, the lone one in the football program.

“We just want to carry on the best we can,” said Saban, who is in his 14th season at Alabama. He said that he had a runny nose but none of what he described as “the cardinal signs of the virus,” like a fever or a loss of taste or smell.