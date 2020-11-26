NFL Week 12: Picks and preview

Week 12’s biggest contest is already shaping up to be messy, as Steelers-Ravens was pushed from Thanksgiving night to 1:15 Sunday afternoon due to a rash of positive COVID tests on Baltimore, and there is still the chance that the game is moved to a different week altogether. This is particularly unfortunate for the Steelers, who were the team most affected by the outbreak on Tennessee earlier this season. Still, the games elsewhere must go on, and there are a handful of good ones, headlined by Tennessee and Indianapolis’ showdown for control of the AFC South, as well as a 2018 AFC Championship Game rematch for Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, as the Buccaneers play host to the Chiefs. The NFC East has a chance to get worse before it gets better, as the Eagles are a big underdog against Seattle Monday night, and Washington and Dallas play each other. There remains the very real chance that the division is won by a team with six wins – and maybe even less.

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 10-4 Season: 74-85-2