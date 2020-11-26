Neale Daniher set to be honoured with a walkway at the MCG

AFL legend Neale Daniher will be honoured at the MCG with a walkway named after him.

Daniher was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease back in 2013 and has since become an icon around Australia for his efforts in raising awareness for the fatal disease. He’s been a large advocate for ‘Fight MND’, spending the past five years raising funds for vital research.

Daniher, who played 82 games for Essendon and coached Melbourne on 223 occasions, will now be honoured for his efforts according to AFL reporter Tom Browne.

It’s understood Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been the one leading the charge in getting the project underway.

Neale Daniher (Getty)

“The government has worked on a plan that will see a walkway at the MCG named after Neale Daniher, in honour of his incredible community service,” Browne told Triple M.

“Premier Dan Andrews has been leading the charge on that front, organising that throughout the course of the year.”

In 2016, Daniher was handed a Member of the Order of Australia award for his commitment to raising awareness for MND.