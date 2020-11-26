Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On Tory Lanez Diss: He Made It Rap Beef!

Megan Thee Stallion has addressed her new Tory Lanez diss track, “Shots Fired.”

Meg sat down with Ebro, where she explained why she took aim at the Canadian rapper on her Good News album.

“It comes a time where it gets hard to be the bigger person sometimes. And, at the end of the day, I just can’t keep letting people walk all over me,” she shared.” Like, I can’t keep letting people take these jabs at me and I’m not gon’ say nothing. That’s just not in my nature, but when you know you’re right and you know you have nothing to prove, you really don’t have to give a response. But, once you made it rap beef, you put it on wax, now I gotta say something.”

Megan added: “I really had the song already, but I was like, you know what? Let me save this for the album. ‘Cause it was ready to go the next day. But, I was like, you know what? Let’s just… Let’s be calm. Let’s be patient. Let’s see how this plays out and let me just wait and put it on my album.”

