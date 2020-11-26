Megan Fox Has Filed For Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Megan Fox went public with her current partner Machine Gun Kelly in June, and E! Online reports that she’s officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green.
According to E! News, Fox cited irreconcilable differences as her reason for filing, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children as well as no spousal support for either of them.
This isn’t the first time Fox has filed for divorce from Green during their decade-long marriage. She also did so in 2015 before they eventually reconciled; in August of last year, Fox had her filing dismissed.
