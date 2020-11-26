Match One live scores, start time, results, news

Players from both Australia and India will mark the passing of Dean Jones during today’s match, with both sides wearing black armbands and observing a minute’s silence before play.
Jones passed away two months ago in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack. He was in India to cover the IPL, one of more than a hundred trips he made to the country after he retired.
It was in India that Jones first shot to prominence, with a career-defining 210 in the Tied Test of 1986 in Madras (now Chennai).
In horrendous heat, Jones ended up in hospital on a drip after his epic innings.
Jones re-invented the art of batting in limited-overs matches during the late 1980s, and was a member of the 1987 Australian World Cup-winning side.
His profile on the sub-continent soared after his retirement, with commentary and coaching stints.
Jones was in charge of the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League when the competition was suspended due to the pandemic. The competition resumed following Jones’ death, with the side taking out the title earlier this month. It’s the third time in five seasons that Jones has coached the winning team in the PSL.