Maroons Cameron Munster reveals story behind infamous team photo

Maroons star Cameron Munster has lifted the lid on his infamous appearance during Queensland’s team photo before this month’s State of Origin series kicked-off.

Munster, who was fresh off a grand final win with the Storm, had to cut his NRL premiership celebrations short to attend representative duties for his state.

The 25-year-old playmaker had an Origin campaign to remember when he led the Maroons to a shock 2-1 series win, earning himself the Wally Lewis Medal for player of the series.

But before his dream run with the Maroons started, he got off to a shaky start with legendary Queensland coach Wayne Bennett, who was left furious with him when he asked if he could party in Byron Bay with his Storm teammates before heading into camp.

Cameron Munster (Getty)

“It’s pretty much a blur. I’ve got a very vague memory,” Munster told The Skipper and The Prez podcast.

“I was sitting there signing jerseys for the premiership and I had Cooper (Johns) on my left and Brandon (Smith) on my right … and it doesn’t take too much to convince me to have a beer.

“Brandon said ‘let’s just make a meal of it and we’ll go to Byron for a night or two, let’s just celebrate a bit more’.

“And I then I had Cooper Johns in my ear and he’s the best at giving a motivational speech and getting you up – and it got me up.

“So I just remember ringing (Bennett) and the call didn’t take too long. It was pretty much just ‘mate, get your f—ing arse here’. It didn’t really go down too well.”

Queensland Maroons coach Wayne Bennett. (Getty) (Getty)

On the day Munster arrived into Queensland camp, he instantly became an internet meme due to his arrival coinciding with Maroons team photos. The shots publicly outed him for celebrating hard prior to arriving in camp.

Munster admitted taking team photos was the last thing he had hoped for after rocking up to camp having not slept for days.

“There was a person waiting out the front for one or two hours while I was trying to convince myself I was going into camp. So then we got to the Gold Coast and I was still off no sleep,” he said.

“I got into camp and was told we had to do team photos and I looked at them and said ‘you’ve got to be kidding me … give me one more day, look at me’.

“We had to do singles, we had to do team photos and we had to do the spine as well … I can’t imagine what I was looking like in those other photos, but I was pretty much falling asleep in the team photo.”