Majority of Indian investors see ‘no easy way to enter’ crypto By Cointelegraph

Majority of Indian investors see ‘no easy way to enter’ crypto
A comprehensive survey from India’s CoinDCX exchange has found that most local investors don’t see an “easy way” to access exposure to crypto assets. That’s despite the country reversing a ban on financial institutions providing services to digital asset businesses earlier this year.
According to the OKEx-affiliated exchange’s findings, 56% of respondents under the age of 40 assert there is stil “no easy way to enter” the markets. This sentiment is also shared by 60% of respondents earning less than 500,000 Indian Rupees ($6,700) per year.
