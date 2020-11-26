‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Episode 9 Video: Chloe Looks for Lucifer

Detective Chloe Decker has an important question in new footage from the second half of Lucifer Season 5.

The supernatural-tinged procedural tweeted out a “Chloe Decker fancam” video on Thanksgiving Day, and at the very end of it is a new smidgen of a scene, which obviously comes in the immediate aftermath of Lucifer and Amenadiel (played by Tom Ellis and DB Woodside) squaring off against Michael and Maze (Tom Ellis, again, and Lesley-Ann Brandt). In fact, probably because of how the entire brawl took place during a “stoppage” in time, the glass from the window Luci was sent crashing through at one point is still falling to the floor, but now in real time.

What question is on the mind of Lauren German’s Chloe, who when time mysteriously stopped was pressing Lucifer about his inability to reciprocate her “I love you”? Press play below and find out.

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

Following a pandemic-related pause, Lucifer resumed production in late September, to finish up the 16th and final episode of Season 5, and then segue directly into the start of production on its sixth and truly, sincerely, definitely final, final season, which will run 10 episodes. That final salvo of episodes will bring the series’ grand total to 93.

Guest stars for Season 5B (which no, does not have a release date yet) include Rob Benedict aka Supernatural‘s own God, as a mercenary who lands in the crosshairs of Chloe and the LAPD, while Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter will play (in Season 5B and, apparently, Season 6) Carol Corbett, a buttoned-up detective from Dan’s past who joins the LAPD and quickly strikes up a connection with Ella.

