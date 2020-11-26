Lori Harvey’s Dating Michael B Jordan; Spends Thanksgiving in Steve Mansion! (Pics)

Steve Harvey’s daughter has been romantically linked to dozens of the top Black male celebrities in the world, now has learned that she’s dating Michael B Jordan.

And for the first time, her adopted father Steve is happy with her romantic choice

Lori and Michael were spotted yesterday, dressing like twinges as they hopped off the plane together to spend Thanksgiving at Steve’s palatial mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here are the images

MICHAEL AND LORI LOOKING LIKE TWINS AS THEY EXIT THE AIRPLANE TOGETHER

THEY TRY AND KEEP A LOW PROFILE, BUT ITS CLEARLY THEM

NTO News spoke with a person close to Steve who told us that both he and Marjorie think that Michael and Lori’s relationship is a good one.

Steve’s pal explained, “Steve stays out of Lori’s [love] life. But he likes Michael, she’s more her speed than some of Lori’s other boyfriends.”

Lori Harvey SHOWS OFF HER BIKINI BODY

Lori has been romantically liked in the past with Diddy, Trey Songz, Drake, Meek Mill, Future, and most recently Chris Brown’s manager Bu Thain. She’s also reportedly dated at least a half dozen NBA players, including All-star Trey Young.

So where will the couple be spending Turkey-day. Here are some pictures of Steve’s palatial mansion, where the two will be staying for the weekend.