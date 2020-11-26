Home Entertainment Lori Harvey’s Dating Michael B Jordan; Spends Thanksgiving in Steve Mansion! (Pics)

Steve Harvey’s daughter has been romantically linked to dozens of the top Black male celebrities in the world, now has learned that she’s dating Michael B Jordan.

And for the first time, her adopted father Steve is happy with her romantic choice

