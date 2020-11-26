London to be placed in second highest COVID risk category

© . FILE PHOTO: File photo of city workers walking towards St Paul’s Cathedral as they cross the Millennium footbridge during sunrise in central London



By William James

LONDON () – London will be placed into the second highest risk category when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2, according to a government website which allows residents to check the rules which will apply to them.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that nationwide restrictions in England will end after a month long lockdown, to be replaced by a system of regional restrictions to try to stop the virus spreading from the worst-hit areas.

The decision has been keenly anticipated by businesses all across the country whose ability to trade in the pre-Christmas period will be affected. Hospitality is one of the large sectors which will suffer the most in higher tiers.

A postcode checker was briefly available on Thursday on a government website before the official announcement due to be made by health minister Matt Hancock in parliament.

That showed the capital would be in tier 2, described as ‘high alert’. London was previously in tier 2 before the national lockdown was imposed, although a tighter set of rules for each tier was announced earlier this week.

For London, this means no mixing of households indoors and a maximum of six can meet people outdoors, hospitality venues can only offer alcohol alongside a substantial meal, and tightly restricted attendance of sporting events.

Large swathes of the country including the northern city of Manchester were placed into the tier 3, the highest tier, which is for areas with a very high or very rapidly rising level of infections.

In tier 3 hospitality venues must remain closed.