Loblaws expands launch of its ‘PC Health’ virtual healthcare app

Loblaws has announced that its PC Health app is now available in more provinces, following its initial release in Atlantic Canada in October.
PC Health is now available to download in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. The app is designed to give Canadians convenient access to healthcare resources and support.
Canadians can log onto the app to get health or nutrition guidance through live chats with a registered nurse or dietitian.
Users can also see their personal health goals and work to meet them through daily activities. You can also choose programs tailored to your needs and interests, such as maternal, family health, or diet programs.
There is also support for mental health or anxiety management. Loblaws notes that users also have the opportunity to earn PC Optimum points by completing daily goals and activities.
Users receive personalized recommendations based on their own particular health needs or interests by completing a health profile on the app.
Loblaws says that it has leveraged its healthcare and pharmacy expertise that it gained through its ownership of Shoppers Drug Mart.
“Since launching in Atlantic Canada, we’ve had really great feedback from customers who are interacting with both the care teams and healthcare programs and have been excited by how helpful they are in meeting their specific needs,” said Jeff Leger, the president of Shoppers Drug Mart, in a news release.
The app also includes a marketplace that helps users find products that can help them manage their health and wellbeing. Users can also earn PC Optimum points on select products purchased through the app.
The PC Health app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.
Image credit: Loblaws
Source: Loblaws