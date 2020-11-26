Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Selloff By .com

Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $73.481 by 03:41 (08:41 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 20.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $4.818B, or 0.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $71.446 to $83.196 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.18%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.311B or 2.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $71.4459 to $93.9516 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 82.50% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $16,772.6 on the .com Index, down 14.03% on the day.

was trading at $492.51 on the .com Index, a loss of 20.97%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $310.971B or 61.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $55.760B or 10.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.