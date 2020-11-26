Litecoin Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade By .com

Litecoin Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $66.581 by 12:08 (17:08 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 30.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $4.529B, or 0.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $66.321 to $83.196 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.2%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.239B or 2.95% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $66.3212 to $93.9516 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 84.15% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $16,453.4 on the .com Index, down 15.29% on the day.

was trading at $484.33 on the .com Index, a loss of 21.18%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $310.490B or 62.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $56.763B or 11.45% of the total cryptocurrency market value.