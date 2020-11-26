Lessons from Japan: Early experience of ultra-low rates now relevant to investors around world

Article content continued

In Europe, the outlook is bleaker. “The current mix of falling Bund yields and rising (euro) is indeed not healthy (and) a sharp contrast to the reflationary dynamics observed in the U.S.,” Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays, said in a recent note. “More policy support seems urgently needed, both at the monetary and fiscal levels.”

Currency traders in Japan said the emergence of a sustained euro, sterling or dollar carry trade would be a signal that Japanese investors’ search for yield is being replicated elsewhere.

Comatose fixed income markets would be another symptom. In a note last week, Morgan Stanley warned of the Japanification of bond market volatility as central banks try to cap even modest bursts of turbulence.

The explosion of day trading in the U.S. has parallels to Japan’s Mrs. Watanabe, but appears more powered by the stock market recovery, the emergence of game-like trading apps, stimulus cheques and lockdown boredom. Moreover U.S. bond yields, although low, do offer slender returns.

Some analysts argue that Japan’s experience does not offer a useful road map.

Hiroshi Ugai, an economist at JPMorgan in Tokyo, noted one important difference between Japan’s experience and what might befall the rest of the world is that Mrs. Watanabe’s search for yield discovered plenty of relatively lower-risk options, notably in the U.S. and later Australia. That may not be the case now.

Ultimately, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, global markets “are unlikely to see those (capital flows) again.”

After the global financial crisis China’s massive stimulus created flows that raised commodity prices in emerging markets, but according to Brooks nothing comparable is happening today.

And interest rates in emerging markets have also fallen — and so they are unlikely to attract the same flows as they did a decade earlier, he said.

