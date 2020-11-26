Klay Thompson has surgery to repair Achilles

Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson underwent surgery in Los Angeles Wednesday to repair his torn right Achilles, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who says the five-time All-Star is expected to make a full recovery (Twitter

After missing the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn left ACL, Thompson was on track to return for opening night next month but then tore his Achilles last week during a workout in Southern California. As a result, he’ll be sidelined for his second consecutive full season and will go more than two years between NBA appearances.

The Warriors acquired Kelly Oubre in a trade with the Thunder and added Kent Bazemore in free agency in an effort to replenish their depth on the wing in the wake of Thompson’s devastating season-ending injury.

The team also applied for a disabled player exception in response to Thompson’s injury. Assuming it’s approved, which it should be, the exception would be worth approximately $9.3M and would allow the team to acquire a player without using cap room.

A disabled player exception can be used to sign a free agent, to acquire a player in a trade or to claim a player off waivers, but it can only be used on one player. Additionally, it can only be used to sign a player to a one-year deal — or to trade for or claim a player in the final year of his contract.