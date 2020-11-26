Kendall Jenner Shares Advice for Those Struggling During Thanksgiving

Yes, even Kendall Jenner has her good days and bad days.

As the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving, many Americans may be feeling a variety of emotions. As it turns out, one Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can relate.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, the 25-year-old took to Twitter with some words of wisdom she’s learned from experience.

“In this past year I’ve found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental,” she wrote to her 30 million followers. “What gets me through it is gratitude! Be thankful today for what you have! Sending love.”

Kendall immediately received support from her fans and followers. She replied to one writing, “I am grateful to have you!” The supermodel added to another user, “Your support means the world.”

So how is Kendall and the rest of the Kardashian—Jenner crew celebrating the holiday?