Kelsey Nicole Responds to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Shots Fired’ Diss Track With ‘Bussin Back’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Kelsey Nicole, the former bestie of Megan Thee Stallion, has responded to the Houston rapper’s “Shots Fired” diss track with her own diss track — “Bussin’ Back.”

“Who I’m taking shots at?/ Bitch I’m busting you/ Couldn’t control your little feelings/ Look what dick is costing you/ It was all good yeah about a week ago/ Shout out Bobby Shmurda but this bitch is really tweaking tho/ If I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder/ Said her back was turned but the girl know who really hurt her.” 

