Kelsey Nicole Responds to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Shots Fired’ Diss Track With ‘Bussin Back’

Kelsey Nicole, the former bestie of Megan Thee Stallion, has responded to the Houston rapper’s “Shots Fired” diss track with her own diss track — “Bussin’ Back.”

“Who I’m taking shots at?/ Bitch I’m busting you/ Couldn’t control your little feelings/ Look what dick is costing you/ It was all good yeah about a week ago/ Shout out Bobby Shmurda but this bitch is really tweaking tho/ If I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder/ Said her back was turned but the girl know who really hurt her.”

On “Shots Fired,” Megan not only took shots at Tory Lanez, but had a few bars in the tuck for Kelsey also.

“Watchin’ me succeed from your knees, suckin’ dick/ I know you want attention from the n*ggas that I get/I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place,” Meg rapped.

This drama between Megan, Kelsey and Tory Lanez shows no signs of going away any time soon.