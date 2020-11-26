Kelsey Nicole: Megan Thee Stallion Slept w/ My Man Behind My Back!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Kelsey Nicole, the former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion, is claiming that Meg messed around with her man behind her back.

“I mean the truth is — In your song you said ‘I want the n*ggas — I want the n*gga you got or something,” Kelsey said on live. “We all know that I ain’t ever wanted none of your n*ggas. It was really — come to find out…yo ass was f*cking with a n*gga behind my back that I was on first.”

Kelsey continued: “That ain’t right ’cause you was supposed to be my best friend. We laugh at bitches that do that sh*t to each other. We not supposed to do that sh*t to each other. So stop playing with me.”

