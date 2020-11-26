Jagmeet Singh and AOC to stream Among Us on Twitch on November 27

While November 27th marks Black Friday this year, it’s also notable for another reason: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stream the popular multiplayer game Among Us on that date.

Singh’s stream will kick off on his eponymous Twitch channel at 4pm PT/7pm ET. Those interested can RSVP via the NDP’s website.

I’m in 🤙🏾 🎮👉🏾 https://t.co/UlfLSj4LLz @hasanthehun you in? https://t.co/hEAtAEOiBx — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 25, 2020

Notably, Singh is promising a number of “special guests” on his stream, with American streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker being the first revealed participant. Following Piker’s confirmation, U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — who had her own big Among Us Twitch stream last month — also accepted Singh’s invitation to take part in the stream.

Additionally, Singh’s tweet drew the attention of the official Among Us Twitter account.

o canada 👀🍁 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 26, 2020

Among Us is free to play on Android and iOS and available on PC for $5.69 CAD (on sale for $4.55 until December 1st).