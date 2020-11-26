Home Technology Jagmeet Singh and AOC to stream Among Us on Twitch on November...

Jagmeet Singh and AOC to stream Among Us on Twitch on November 27

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6

While November 27th marks Black Friday this year, it’s also notable for another reason: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stream the popular multiplayer game Among Us on that date.

Singh’s stream will kick off on his eponymous Twitch channel at 4pm PT/7pm ET. Those interested can RSVP via the NDP’s website.

Notably, Singh is promising a number of “special guests” on his stream, with American streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker being the first revealed participant. Following Piker’s confirmation, U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — who had her own big Among Us Twitch stream last month — also accepted Singh’s invitation to take part in the stream.

Additionally, Singh’s tweet drew the attention of the official Among Us Twitter account.

Among Us is free to play on Android and iOS and available on PC for $5.69 CAD (on sale for $4.55 until December 1st).

