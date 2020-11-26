Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.31% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.31%

.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 1.31% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 3.85% or 700 points to trade at 18900 at the close. Meanwhile, Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:) added 3.74% or 80 points to end at 2220 and Shufersal (TASE:) was up 3.67% or 91 points to 2571 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE:), which fell 0.77% or 290 points to trade at 37440 at the close. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) declined 0.46% or 37 points to end at 7974 and First International Bank of Israel Ltd (TASE:) was down 0.44% or 37 points to 8300.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 264 to 133 and 37 ended unchanged.

Shares in Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.74% or 80 to 2220.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.66% or 0.76 to $44.95 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 1.71% or 0.83 to hit $47.70 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 3.00 to trade at $1808.50 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.15% to 3.3234, while EUR/ILS rose 0.10% to 3.9571.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.067.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR