Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.31% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.31%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 1.31% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 3.85% or 700 points to trade at 18900 at the close. Meanwhile, Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:) added 3.74% or 80 points to end at 2220 and Shufersal (TASE:) was up 3.67% or 91 points to 2571 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE:), which fell 0.77% or 290 points to trade at 37440 at the close. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) declined 0.46% or 37 points to end at 7974 and First International Bank of Israel Ltd (TASE:) was down 0.44% or 37 points to 8300.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 264 to 133 and 37 ended unchanged.

Shares in Phoenix Holdings Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.74% or 80 to 2220.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.66% or 0.76 to $44.95 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 1.71% or 0.83 to hit $47.70 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 3.00 to trade at $1808.50 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.15% to 3.3234, while EUR/ILS rose 0.10% to 3.9571.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.067.