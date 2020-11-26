Is there an NFL night game on Thanksgiving? Football schedule, TV channels after Week 12 changes

The NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule was following the mantra of saving the best until last, but then 2020 got in the way.
The Ravens and Steelers were meant to play Thursday night to cap off a three-game Thanksgiving slate. Instead, Baltimore had a COVID-19 outbreak on its team, and the NFL announced Wednesday afternoon it has postponed the game until Sunday afternoon. On short notice, the league chose to keep the first two Thanksgiving games at their originally scheduled start times.
Every year since 2006, the NFL has had a third Thanksgiving game to serve as a nightcap. That won’t be the case in 2020. Once Cowboys-Washington ends around 7:30 p.m. ET, you’ll have to find something else to watch.
Below is all you need to know about the altered Week 12 NFL schedule and what other limited viewing options you have Thursday night.
Is there an NFL game tonight?
No, there is not a night NFL game on Thanksgiving in 2020. It was never going to be an officially branded “Thursday Night Football” game due to the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate of games, but rescheduling means there won’t be a nightcap to the Thanksgiving action at all.
The Steelers and Ravens were scheduled to play at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night in a broadcast with NBC’s usual “Sunday Night Football” crew. It shaped up as a chance for Pittsburgh to try and move to 11-0 on the season. Instead, a COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens has led to that game’s postponement.
The newly scheduled kickoff in Pittsburgh with Baltimore in town is 1:15 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The game will still get national broadcast treatment on NBC.
NFL schedule Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 26
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Texans at Lions
|12:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|WFT at Cowboys
|4:30 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
Sunday, Nov. 29
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Dolphins at Jets
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Cardinals at Patriots
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Panthers at Vikings
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Browns at Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Titans at Colts
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Giants at Bengals
|1 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Chargers at Bills
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Raiders at Falcons
|1 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Ravens at Steelers
|1:15 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV
|49ers at Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Saints at Broncos
|4:05 p.m.
|Fox, fuboTV
|Chiefs at Buccaneers
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Bears at Packers
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC, fuboTV
Monday, Nov. 30
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Seahawks at Eagles
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN, fuboTV
Sports on TV at night on Thursday, Nov. 26
Considering you’re looking for a night football game, the listed events only contain games that will still be taking place at 7 p.m. ET or later.
- NCAAM: 2K Empire Classic, 7 p.m. on ESPN (Teams TBD)
- NCAAM: Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (Teams TBD)
- NCAAF: New Mexico at Utah State, 7 p.m. on FS1