iRobot’s mid-range robot vacuums are on sale for Black Friday

If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum this holiday season and aren’t interested in iRobot’s high-end S9 or i7 series, several of the company’s mid-range Roombas are now on sale for Black Friday.

Below are all of iRobot Roombas currently on sale:

Roomba 675 — $279.99 (regularly $369.99)

Roomba i3 — $399.99 (regularly $499.99)

Roomba i3+ — $549.99 (regularily $749.99 CAD)

Braava jet m6 robot mop (exclusive black m6) — $549.99 (regularly $649.99)

