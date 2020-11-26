India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.00% By .com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.00%



.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 1.00%, while the index gained 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.02% or 23.75 points to trade at 362.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 5.20% or 28.15 points to end at 569.40 and Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 4.38% or 36.90 points to 880.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.57% or 40.65 points to trade at 2554.45 at the close. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) declined 0.73% or 51.70 points to end at 7004.00 and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.67% or 2.55 points to 379.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 5.16% to 568.90, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.46% to settle at 4851.75 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.26% to close at 3149.90.

The worst performers were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.74% to 80.20 in late trade, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.63% to settle at 7009.95 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.47% to 850.45 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1109 to 499 and 98 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1693 rose and 975 declined, while 178 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.02% or 23.75 to 362.00. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.20% or 28.15 to 569.40. Shares in Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.38% or 36.90 to 880.00. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.16% or 27.90 to 568.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 13.43% to 20.0225.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.35% or 6.30 to $1811.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.40% or 0.64 to hit $45.07 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 1.28% or 0.62 to trade at $47.91 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.12% to 73.855, while EUR/INR rose 0.09% to 87.9570.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.040.